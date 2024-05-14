WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Discusses Disadvantages Of Downtime Between Matches

While speaking on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed whether AEW ever offered him a contract for something like a three-month storyline as opposed to his one-off appearances. Van Dam said fans don't take into consideration that it's good for him to have time off, though it is difficult to get back between the ropes.

"It is a big disadvantage being in the ring because no matter how much conditioning that I do, there's no wrestling conditioning like wrestling," he said. "If I was wrestling like every week, instead of sometimes every six weeks, maybe eight weeks, whatever. Then you would have a little, even more fluid RVD."

As for fans who think he might not be what he used to be, RVD said he doesn't think they're wrong. He acknowledged the fact he is 53 years old, and there are pros and cons to working both full-time and working with a company for one-off matches.

"That's one thing that I think about when I think about working weekly or under contract with an actual job versus just taking the shots here and there," he said of his age.

Van Dam's next appearance with AEW has not been announced, but the high-flier will appear at Montreal Comic Con in July. The Hall of Famer has also said he would be "totally open" to another match with WWE. He was seen in attendance at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 40 weekend and was acknowledged during Paul Heyman's induction speech, which channeled the spirit of ECW.

