Will Ospreay Match Booked For 5/11 AEW Collision

In two weeks, Will Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Before he receives this title opportunity, though, Ospreay will pivot his attention to "Taiga Style" Lee Moriarty, who is now set to face on the May 11 episode of "AEW Collison."

Advertisement

As noted on AEW's X (formerly Twitter) account, Ospreay and Moriarty (accompanied by Shane Taylor) will battle in what will be Ospreay's official "Collision" debut. This contest will also mark the first-ever faceoff between Ospreay and Moriarty, with International Champion Roderick Strong providing special guest commentary for this match.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT on TBS LIVE at 8/7c form @RogersArena in Vancouver!@WillOspreay makes his Collision debut TONIGHT when he collides with @theleemoriarty for the first time ever, with International Champion @RoderickStrong on commentary! pic.twitter.com/DYgzsOLEzW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2024

Ospreay last competed on the April 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he, and seven other men, partook in a Casino Gauntlet to determine the number one contender for the AEW International Championship. Ultimately, this title opportunity was claimed by Ospreay as he outlasted the likes of Kyle O'Reilly, Jay White, Komander, and Penta El Zero Miedo. Ospreay previously made his full-time AEW debut in a match against Konosuke Takeshita at the 2024 Revolution event, four months after the company announced his imminent arrival.

Advertisement

For Moriarty, tonight will mark his first in-ring appearance since the April 27 episode of "AEW Rampage," when he and Shane Taylor fell short in a tag team bout against Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata. Prior to that, Lee and Taylor attempted to take down the duo of Shibata and Orange Cassidy on the AEW Dynasty Zero-Hour pre-show. Much like "Rampage" though, this outing resulted in a loss.