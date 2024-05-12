Ric Flair Puts WWE On Blast Following 'Worst Professional Move I've Ever Seen'

Steve Rubin is one of two longtime WWE employees who reportedly parted ways with the company this weekend. The circumstances surrounding his exit are unknown at the time of this writing, but his departure hasn't gone down well with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to blast WWE for seemingly releasing the executive.

"This Is The Worst Professional Move I've Ever Seen In My Entire Life To Let Go Of A Man Who Was So Generous And Good, Who Accommodated Everyone Including Me And My Family, And My World Of Friends. God Bless You Steve Rubin! I'm So Sorry!"

The nature of Flair's relationship with Rubin is unknown, but they would have worked together during their respective runs in WWE. Rubin was a WWE employee for 26 years and had various roles during his tenure. He joined as a production assistant in 1998 and eventually got promoted to Senior Director, TV Event Relations, which was his most recent role. Flair, meanwhile, is associated with AEW these days, though he hasn't been seen on television for a while.

Rubin's release comes amid a wave of cuts across WWE, both in front of and behind the camera, in the wake of the company merging with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings and Janel Grant's lawsuit against John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon, both of whom are no longer with the promotion. It seems that the promotion is implementing some changes at the corporate level.

The company has also released several Superstars since last September, including Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, and many more.