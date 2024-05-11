Two More Longtime WWE Employees Reportedly Gone From The Company

The exodus of talent both in front of and behind the cameras at WWE continues in the wake of the UFC merger that created TKO Group Holdings. On Saturday, Pro Wrestling Insider reported that Michael Levin, who served as Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets, exited WWE after more than seven years with the company. PWI claims Levin's position was "phased out as part of the ongoing TKO Group assimilation of WWE and UFC."

Advertisement

Fightful Select later confirmed Levin's departure while also reporting that Steve Rubin, a WWE employee for 26 years, is also gone. Rubin's most recent title was Senior Director, TV Event Relations — he started as a production assistant in 1998. Fightful doesn't provide a reason for Rubin's exit; as of this writing it's unclear if he quit, was fired, or simply didn't have his contract renewed.

Levin and Rubin are just the latest departures in what has been a hectic past eight months for WWE in terms of employee turnover. Since the merger officially closed in September, TKO has laid off more than 100 backstage employees, allowed Executive Producer Kevin Dunn to walk away, fired Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle, and parted ways with Director of Community Relations Sue Aitchison, who had been with WWE for 38 years. Earlier this month, Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum resigned as well, though that could be a product of his alleged involvement with the high-profile Janel Grant lawsuit that previously led to the resignation of WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

Advertisement

WWE talent have also been getting released in waves since September, an ever-growing list that includes Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Emma, Riddick Moss, Rick Boogs, Elias, Top Dolla, Aliyah, Mace, Mansoor, Dana Brooke, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Veer, Sanga, Von Wagner, Cameron Grimes, Drew Gulak, Boa, and numerous other developmental performers.