Jon Moxley Makes Bold Promise Following NJPW Resurgence

Jon Moxley retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against House of Torture at NJPW Resurgence, but the celebrations didn't last long as House of Torture showed up after the bout and attacked the champ. Moxley took to NJPW's social media platforms afterward and addressed the incident, promising to rid the company of the heel faction.

' I will free New Japan Pro-Wrestling of the scourge that is HOUSE OF TORTURE' Jon Moxley responds to EVIL's post match attack: Order the replay!https://t.co/e1Y37Yn5Nq#njpw #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/utF3Pf8YxV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 12, 2024

"One day, somebody's going to hit me and I'm not going to get back up. Could happen this summer. Could happen tomorrow. Could get hit by a bus on the way back to the airport tonight. But that man is not going to be you, Evil," Moxley said in a post-match promo. "He's not going to be you. I have zero respect for Evil and the House of Torture and the way they do business. Of all that type of horse s**t. I will free New Japan Pro Wrestling of the scourge that is the House of Torture. Or I will die trying."

Moxley added that he also has friends, so if House of Torture wants faction warfare, they'll get it. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion didn't reveal his allies by name, but he was probably referring to Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 on the horizon, there's every possibility that both groups will collide.

Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Windy City in April, defeating Tetsuya Naito. Moxley has described winning the NJPW title as a dream come true, but it seems that being a champion has put a target on his back.