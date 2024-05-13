WWE's Naomi Gives Flowers To Former NWA Women's Champion

From being a two-time "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion and being an active member of the Divas Revolution, Naomi has been revolutionizing the game for the past fifteen years, and is widely considered a trailblazer in women's wrestling. Recently, Naomi took to social media to acknowledge another game-changer in the women's wrestling scene, former WWE Women's Champion Jazz.

Naomi posted a picture with Jazz on X, when the two were backstage at a WWE event, and had nothing but positive words for Jazz, citing her work as the reason she can "walk and glow."

.@Phenom_Jazz ran so I could walk and glow. Thank you for everything you deserve all the flowers💐. pic.twitter.com/otdLRiTxJx — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 12, 2024

Jazz has been involved in the professional wrestling world for nearly three decades, first wrestling in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in the late '90s, and at the turn of the millennium, she migrated to WWF/WWE. While in WWE, she became a one-time Women's Champion and engaged in a feud with other female trailblazers like Victoria and Trish Stratus. Jazz briefly left WWE in 2005, but had a second WWE run from 2006 to 2007.

She moved around the independent scene following her second departure and is most known for her 2016-2019 run with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where she captured the NWA World Women's Championship from Amber Gallows in 2016, and defended the title for three years against contenders like Jordynne Grace and Thunder Rosa. Her reign ended at 948 days when Jazz vacated the title.

Jazz most recently worked with Impact Wrestling — interestingly enough, the last promotion Naomi worked with before returning to WWE in January 2024 — from 2020 to 2021. She was last seen making a pitch for a Hall of Fame induction in 2023. Despite not being acknowledged by WWE, it seems that Jazz has been acknowledged by Naomi, who was most recently seen competing in the Queen's Crown tournament.