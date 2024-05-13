WWE's Carmelo Hayes Responds To 'Disrespectful' Comments Made By Bobby Lashley

"WWE SmackDown" star Carmelo Hayes has discussed his rivalry with Bobby Lashley after the latter claimed the new main roster star lacks respect.

During his recent appearance on "The Masked Man Show," Hayes explained that several people in WWE are comfortable in the main roster and vowed to shake things up.

Advertisement

"I mean, it's not even just a Bobby thing. I feel a lot of guys up on that main roster, they're just comfortable," said Hayes. "They've been there for a long time. They've been making a lot of money for a long time. You got somebody like me coming in, I haven't experienced the things that they've experienced ... he's right about that. I haven't had all the accolades that Bobby's had, I haven't had all those things."

Hayes, who wrestled WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes on his first night on the blue brand, is aiming to be seen as a dominant figure on the show and isn't bothered by the criticism that comes his way.

"I'm not coming in quiet and I'm not coming in timid; I'm coming in strong. Like I said, they're comfortable and I'm coming in to make everybody uncomfortable. I want them to know that I'm there, want them to feel my presence, I want them to see me as a threat. I'm not intimidated by anyone up there, like the same energy I brought in the Black and Gold, where I said, 'Well, why can't that be me?' That's the same way I look around that locker room on 'SmackDown.' Why can't that be me? You know, that's why I went and challenged Cody Rhodes on my first bight because, you know, why can't that be me? So, Bobby is going to feel what Bobby is going to feel."

Advertisement

He added that he has no regrets about how he's conducted himself on the main roster and promised to continue to ruffle feathers.