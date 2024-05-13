Booker T Reacts To Idea Of Managing Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill In WWE

WWE legend Booker T has discussed if there's a possibility of him managing the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

A fan asked the WWE legend on his "Hall of Fame" show if he would consider managing Cargill and Belair as the new Harlem Heat. The two-time Hall of Famer thinks it's a good idea but isn't keen on being an on-screen manager of any wrestler.

Advertisement

"I love the idea, man. But, you know what, I don't want to be managing nobody. I really don't," stated Booker T. "I love watching it from an outside perspective, like they say, 30,000 view perspective, I like being able to watch it. I don't want to be on the road, I don't want to travel, be going from city to city to city, state to state, country to country ... I don't want to do that anymore. I'm happy and I'm content, and I'm doing 'NXT' and being a part of the 'NXT' crew."

He praised the duo and touched upon how their recent gear at WWE Backlash, where they sported a red-themed outfit, was reminiscent of the gear he used when he was a part of Harlem Heat alongside his brother Stevie Ray.

"I love Bianca and Jade — and both of them wearing that fire red [gear], definitely made me feel something special of Harlem Heat, and just watching those two, they're very, very dynamic duo," said Booker T.

Advertisement

Cargill and Belair first teamed together at WrestleMania earlier this year, where the duo, along with Naomi, defeated Damage CTRL. The duo continued their rivalry with Damage CTRL, resulting in their title match against Asuka and Kairi Sane, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Cargill and Belair have also progressed in the Queen of the Ring tournament, and could potentially face each other in the semi-finals if they beat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, respectively.