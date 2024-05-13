AEW's Kyle O'Reilly Names His Canadian Mt. Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly has named his Mt. Rushmore of Canadian wrestling, which includes two of his fellow AEW stars.

On "The Wrestling Classic," O'Reilly was asked which of his compatriots would be on the Canadian Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. The AEW star had some obvious choices like Bret Hart and even nominated a fifth person who could be on the list if five people could be on it.

"Man, you don't want to leave anyone out," O'Reilly began. "I'll say Bret [Hart], Owen [Hart], Adam Copeland, and Chris Jericho. I would put Christian Cage on there as well, if we could have five."

The former ROH World Champion agreed with host Justin Dhillon about Copeland and Cage perhaps being considered as one on the Mt. Rushmore of Canadian wrestling. O'Reilly added that Stu Hart could also be part of the Canadian Mt. Rushmore of wrestling, likening him to George Washington as the founding father of Canadian pro wrestling. Dhillon said that WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper is another name that's sometimes overlooked, which O'Reilly concurred with, as the AEW star argued that people sometimes forget that Piper is Canadian.

Two of the initial four on O'Reilly's list are currently a part of AEW, while his fifth pick, Cage, is also on the roster. O'Reilly, who earlier this year returned from a long-term injury, wrestled Copeland on last week's "AEW Collision," with the WWE Hall of Famer putting his AEW TNT Championship on the line against the former Undisputed Era member. O'Reilly was unsuccessful in winning his first singles title in AEW as the champion landed a spear to retain his title.

Before the match against Copeland, O'Reilly had stated that the match was a full-circle moment for him as he had watched the Hall of Famer wrestle in the very same arena over two decades ago.