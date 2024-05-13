Alex Shelley Explains Why He Had To Talk TNA Employees 'Off A Ledge' After Scott D'Amore's Firing

2024 marked the dawn of a new era for TNA Wrestling as the company quietly became one of the most consistent products amongst fans. The goodwill the company had built in recent years led to a rebrand from Impact Wrestling back to the three letters that made the promotion famous to begin with. However, that momentum took a major hit in February when President and booker Scott D'Amore was fired by TNA's parent company, Anthem Sports, leading to a lot of unhappiness in the TNA locker room. Former TNA star Alex Shelley, in a recent interview with "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment," revealed that D'Amore's recent departure was difficult for some people to come to terms with.

"It was very sad," Shelley said. "Again, the sense of loss was quite strong. The other thing that I had experience in, but now many other people did, there were a handful of us who we've been through these situations where the booker has changed, and it's scary if you've not been through it because you don't know if your livelihood is going to get taken from you."

Shelley believes that TNA has done the best job it possibly can to steady the ship after such a major departure, while also admitting that some members of the roster were so upset that an experienced hand like himself had to convince them to stay put. "I think I had to talk a lot of people off a ledge," Shelley said. "I was happy to do that because that's what you do for your brothers and sisters. That's what you do when you're part of a team, and I think everybody's done really well."

