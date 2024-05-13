Matt Hardy Discusses Impact Of A Crowd Like WWE Had In France For Backlash 2024

If there is one thing that wrestling fans have learned over the past few weeks, it's that European crowds like to do things differently. WWE Backlash in France played host to one of the loudest crowds in WWE history, leading Triple H to talk about doing another Premium Live Event in France, potentially in a stadium. During his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy was asked if he had watched the show and what he thought of the crowd in particular. Hardy was extremely impressed with the French crowd, citing them as an example of an audience that can turn a good show into a great one.

"It elevates the show to another level," Hardy said. "When you have a crowd that is so white hot, that is so superly enthusiastic, it really does. It helps make a really good match into a great match because the crowd reaction they're part of the whole projection of pro wrestling, because the crowd interacting makes a difference."

Hardy was asked if the crowd being so into a match makes communication between the wrestlers more challenging as they might not be able to call spots due to the volume. Hardy believes that isn't the case — in fact, it's quite the opposite.

"If anything else, it probably makes communicating easier," Hardy said. "If you have a crowd that is that good, you can even slow things down a little bit. You can let them absorb it, you can really work at a smart pace, you can actually work a little smarter as opposed to working harder if you have a crowd that is so passionate and so exciting."

