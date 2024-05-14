WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/10/2024

The May 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw a dip in viewership, marking the lowest viewership of the blue brand in five months.

"WrestleNomics" reports that last week's show brought in an average overall viewership of 2,128,000, which is a one percent decline from the previous week's show. This was the lowest overall average viewership of the show since the December 29, 2023 edition of "SmackDown," which was the best-of edition of the Friday night show. The show saw an even more significant 7 percent decline in overall viewership when compared to the average of the previous four weeks.

The decline in viewership could be due to the NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, which aired at the same time as the WWE show. But, "SmackDown" did well in the key demographic 18-49 category with a rating of 0.62 — a 3 percent increase from the preceding week. The show's key demographic ratings are also higher when compared to the corresponding period last year, with an 8 percent increase in Q2 and a 15 percent increase in May numbers.

The post-WWE Backlash edition of "SmackDown" saw Cody Rhodes — who had retained his title against AJ Styles in France — come face-to-face with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, with the two set to face each other at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia later this month. The show also featured King and Queen of the Ring qualifier matches, with the likes of Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill progressing to the next round of the tournament.

