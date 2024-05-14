Photos: WWE Star Rhea Ripley Enjoying Time With Her 'First Wrestling Family'

WWE star Rhea Ripley is injured, but it appears The Judgment Day member is making the most of her time away from the ring. Ripley posted to X during last night's "WWE Raw" to showcase herself and fiancé Buddy Matthews visiting Universal Studios alongside two fellow Australian wrestlers, Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus.

Advertisement

Fun with my first wrestling family! 🖤🦈 pic.twitter.com/alIFjETtf8 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 14, 2024

In the photos, the performers can be seen enjoying some refreshments and having fun at the theme park, which is located in Orlando, Florida. In a brief video included in the post, Ripley and Aeros can be seen posing in front of a statue of Jaws, the great white shark that terrified audiences in Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic.

Over the last several years, Ripley has become one of the cornerstones of WWE's women's division, recently retaining the company's Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40. After sustaining a shoulder injury during an angle with Liv Morgan in the days following WrestleMania, Ripley was forced to vacate the title, with Lynch becoming the new champion. When Ripley is ready to return, she will have some tailor-made storylines ready to go against both Lynch and Morgan.

Advertisement

Though not as prominent within wrestling as Ripley or Matthews, Aeros and Theseus have a tag team together called The Parea, which has been active since 2016. This isn't the first time Ripley has highlighted the two, as she gave the team a shout-out on social media earlier this year. The duo has yet to take their act out of Australia, but The Parea has faced opponents such as Ace Austin and Chris Bey as well as teaming up with Matthews for a match in Melbourne City Wrestling this past February.