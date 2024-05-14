Video: Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Letting Xavier Woods Down After WWE Raw Loss

Kofi Kingston was unsuccessful in advancing to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament last night on "WWE Raw," as he lost to GUNTHER in a hard-fought contest, eventually being tapped out by "The Ring General". After the show, Kingston was interviewed by Cathy Kelley about the loss, which lead him to become emotional. Kingston explained that he thought he genuinely had an opportunity to defeat GUNTHER during the match, and admitted he feels like he has disappointed his New Day tag team partner Xavier Woods.

"Yeah, I did, I knew I was gonna be in for a war tonight going up against someone like GUNTHER, I mean he's probably gonna go down as one of the greatest Intercontinental champions of all time when it's all said and done," Kingston said. "I don't normally like to win matches by count-out, but I'm smart enough to know that if you have an opportunity to beat Gunter, you take it ... as close as it was, I just feel like, I don't know, I really wanted to do it for Woods, and I think I let him down."

Woods, himself a former King of the Ring winner, responded to Kingston's comments about letting him down, stating that he understands what it's like to wrestle the dominant Austrian. "No, man, you can never let me down. You had a battle out there man and I know what it's like to be in the ring with GUNTHER, great job Kof, great job man." GUNTHER will now battle Jey Uso in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament next week on "Raw," after defeating Ilja Dragunov in last night's main event.

