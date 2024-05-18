Max Caster Discusses WWE Tryout, Choosing Between NXT & AEW

AEW star Max Caster has found considerable success within the promotion, and alongside Anthony Bowens captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and also won the AEW World Trios Championships with Bowens and Billy Gunn. During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Caster reflected on his WWE tryout and why he ended up going with AEW in the end.

Advertisement

"I gave it a lot of thought and I almost did the NXT thing," Caster said. He noted how he made the decision after WWE seemingly poached a star who had competed on "Dynamite" a few times. "The full story is they had a guy on 'Dynamite' that they did a match with on one of the live shows and then the very next week or something he signed with WWE. Like, they swooped in, boom, grab this guy right up, and he's still there, and I'm sure he's doing great."

Caster then recalled that he got a call from WWE after doing a few pay-per-view matches with David Marquez's CWFH promotion, but noted that Tony Khan somehow got word of it and gave him an offer instead. "I think AEW got wind of that and then they go, in my opinion, 'Let's swoop in on these guys and take this guy that they want.' And I was, I think, the beneficiary of that."

Advertisement