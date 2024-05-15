WWE Raw Ratings Report - 5/13/2024

Last week, the viewership for "WWE Raw" decreased due to the second round of the NHL and NBA playoffs, however this week WWE's flagship has seen an even larger decline in the ratings with four playoff games occurring. It comes as no surprise that WWE's viewership takes a hit going up against major league playoff action, but Monday's "Raw" pulled in its lowest number since January 15. Wrestlenomics and Spoiler TV report that "Raw" averaged 1,589,000 viewers, and an 0.53 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined 2% from 1,619,000, while the 18-49 demo remained even. Both numbers continue to fall compared to the four-week average, as viewership was down 5% and the 18-49 demo decreased by 4%.

"Raw" was heavily outranked in the 18-49 on cable by two NBA playoff games on TNT and an NHL playoff game on ESPN. The Thunder vs Mavericks match-up drew 3,637,000 viewers and a 1.30 P18-49 rating with the game starting at 9:34pm dipping into WWE's second hour of programming. Celtics vs. Cavs averaged 3,238,000 viewers and 1.01 rating, which began at 7:04pm along with the Rangers vs. Hurricanes garnering 1,831,000 viewers and 0.59. Although the other NHL matchup between the Stars and Avalanche didn't beat "Raw" in the 18-49 demo, they still drew 1,213,000 viewers with the game starting at 9:40pm just ahead of the third hour of "Raw".

The late west coast games continue to make it difficult for WWE to maintain viewers during the third hour, which often sees a decline as the show averaged 1,644,000 in the first hour, 1,643,000 in the second hour and 1,481,000 in the third hour with the 18-49 dropping to 0.51. WWE could continue to see a dip across all their programming as the NHL and NBA playoffs continue, with both leagues wrapping up their second round match-ups and the conference finals beginning shortly. However, "Raw" next week will be the go-home show for "King and Queen of the Ring," featuring two semi-final bouts.

