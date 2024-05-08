WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/6/24

Since the start of the NBA and NHL Playoffs a few weeks ago, wrestling ratings have, as expected, taken a dip, with viewership for "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and "AEW Dynamite" all declining from the norm. Some wondered if that could change this past week for "Raw," the first WWE TV show to air since WWE Backlash last weekend. Alas, the post-PLE bump wasn't enough to counteract more NBA and NHL playoff action.

Advertisement

Wrestlenomics and SportsMediaWatch report that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.619 million viewers, along with 0.53 in the essential 18-49 demographic. While not steep falls, both categories were down from the previous week, with total viewership dropping 4% from 1.683 million, while 18-49 also decreased 4% from 0.55. Both numbers were down further compared to the four-week average, with total viewership falling 13%, while 18-49 is down 16%.

"Raw's" first two hours would go against Game 1's in both the NBA and NHL, including the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks and Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers, while the final hour went up against Game 2 of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets series. As such, "Raw" came in fourth on the night behind all three games, with Pacers-Knicks drawing 4.254 and 1.44, Wolves-Nuggets drawing 4.061 and 1.47, and Bruins-Panthers drawing 1.846 and 0.53.

Advertisement

Even with competition, "Raw" would follow its usual patterns, starting strong in Hour 1 with 1.706 and 0.56, before decreasing to 1.692 and 0.55 in Hour 2, and 1.460 and 0.48 in Hour 3. The show was built around the start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, which is set to conclude at WWE's next PLE, King and Queen of the Ring, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Memorial Day weekend.