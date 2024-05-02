WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/30/24

With the NBA and NHL Playoffs now in full swing, wrestling ratings have taken a hit in late April/early May, with "WWE Raw," "AEW Dynamite," and "WWE SmackDown" seeing their numbers drop from normal levels going against playoff competition. The two exceptions had been Saturday's "AEW Collision," bolstered by an NBA lead-in, and last week's "NXT Spring Breakin: Night One." Unfortunately, that trend couldn't continue for Part Two of "NXT's" big event.

Wrestlenomics reports that Nigh Two of "NXT Spring Breakin" episode drew 564K total viewers, and 0.14 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The declines were sharp from last week, with total viewership falling 15% from last week's 661K, while 18-49 feel even further, decreasing 30% from 0.20. Altogether, "NXT" drew its lowest audience in both categories since their July 4, 2023 episode.

"NXT's" competition was stiff, with the episode going against Game 5 of the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers series in the NBA, as well as Game 5 of Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins series in the NHL. Both games had strong audiences, with Sixers-Knicks drawing 3.193 million viewers and 1.02 in 18-49, while Leafs-Bruins drew 1.224 million and 0.44.

The "NXT" quarter hours do show there was an audience to start the episode, which opened with 616K total viewers and 0.15 in 18-49. After a dip in QH2, ratings rose to 645K and 0.18 in QH3, the high point for the night. After that, "NXT" would never go above 600K and 0.15 again, with 18-49 bottoming out in QH6 at 0.13 (168K viewers), while QH8 saw the low point in total viewership with 512K. "NXT's" overrun did provide a boost, drawing 580K and 0.15 (196K viewers), the second-highest number in the demo on the night, to close the show.