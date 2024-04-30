WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/26/2024

Even with numbers dipping a tad in the fallout of WrestleMania 40, "WWE SmackDown" has continued to pull in strong ratings on Friday night, even in the face of the NBA and NHL Playoffs. This past Friday, however, presented a whole new challenge, as the "SmackDown's" presentation of the WWE Draft went up against the NBA Playoffs, but the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. And unfortunately, the WWE Draft wasn't able to go neck and neck with its counterpart.

Wrestlenomics, Programming Insider, and SpoilerTV report that "SmackDown's" edition of the WWE Draft drew 2.143 million viewers, and 0.58 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both total viewership and the key demo were down the same amount from the previous week, dropping 8% from 2.333 million viewers and 0.63. According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Friday's "SmackDown" represented not just the lowest numbers the blue brand has drawn all year, but also the biggest year-over-year decline, down 13.3% in total viewership and 13.4% in 18-49.

The stiff competition played a part in "SmackDown's" lower-than-usual numbers, with the NFL Draft drawing a combined 5.050 million total viewers and 1.37 in 18-49 between broadcasts on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. The NBA Playoffs also left a dent, with the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game, which concluded a half an hour after "SmackDown" began, drawing 2.169 million and 0.73, while the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, which went head to head with the rest of "SmackDown," drew 3.342 million and 1.17. In one bit of positive news for WWE, "SmackDown" was still #2 on the night in 18-49 for network TV, only behind ABC's broadcast of the NFL Draft.

