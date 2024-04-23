WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/19/2024

The April 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown" dropped in overall viewership and ratings, owing to competition from NBA.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the average overall viewership for the blue brand was 2.333 million, which is a 7 percent decline from the previous week's show, which was the first "SmackDown" after WrestleMania 40. Last week's show saw an even more significant decrease in the key demographic, with the show garnering a rating of 0.63, a 17 percent drop compared to the preceding week. The show's decrease in viewership and ratings could be attributed to the NBA play-in games between New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, and Miami Heat versus Chicago Bulls.

Viewership for "SmackDown" peaked in the second quarter which had the AJ Styles and LA Knight match, as well as Triple H introducing the new WWE Tag Team titles, with 2.44 million viewers tuning in to that quarter. While another quarter which had a backstage and in-ring segment involving The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, and a Bayley promo, did well in viewership, with 2.41 million average viewers. Despite the decline in viewership and ratings, the show is doing well when compared with the corresponding period last year, as viewership has increased by 6 percent, while ratings have increased by 17 percent for April.

The show didn't feature Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, or The Rock, with The Bloodline story now focusing on Solo Sikoa and his addition of Tama Tonga to the group. Bayley, the new WWE Women's Champion, defended her title for the first time since winning at WrestleMania 40 in the main event of "SmackDown," against her old friend Naomi. The match, though, ended in a no contest as Tiffany Stratton attacked both stars to close out the show, and that final quarter averaged 2.28 million viewers.

