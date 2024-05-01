WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/29/24

After last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" disappointed in viewership, was the company able to use this week's "WWE Raw" to bounce back? Yes and no. According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" posted a respectable 0.55 P18-49 rating, with 1,683,000 total viewers on average. That's a 5% increase over the previous week's episode, but the show is seeing a dip compared to the period immediately leading up to and following WWE WrestleMania 40, with an 11% drop from the average of the previous four weeks.

Although "Raw" is on the USA Network while "SmackDown" is on broadcast TV with Fox, the red brand nearly matched Friday's show in viewers from 18-49. Additionally, while the average viewership for the 18-49 demo is at the same level as it was last April, the quarter as a whole is up 9%, indicating an increase in interest from the key demographic.

Regarding the quarter-hour ratings, the show peaked during the 9:45-10:00 p.m. ET segment, which featured a live promo from CM Punk and backstage segments featuring Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, and the Latino World Order. Ever so slightly behind that quarter-hour was the 8:45-9:00 segment, which included Logan Paul, Jey Uso, The Judgment Day, the return of Braun Strowman, and an appearance from Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The most-viewed clip on YouTube coming out of Monday's show is Strowman's return, which has nearly twice as many views as the Punk-McIntyre confrontation. Prior to coming back this week, Strowman had been out of action for about a year, with Monday's show seeing the former Wyatt Family member drafted to "Raw."