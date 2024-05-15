Drew McIntyre Looks Back On WWE Raw Three-Way Promo With CM Punk, Seth Rollins

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has been brewing for months, and is ready to explode seemingly at any moment. After putting Punk on the shelf at the Royal Rumble, McIntyre has ran down the former AEW World Champion at every opportunity, with one of their most famous moments so far coming in Punk's hometown of Chicago on the March 25 "WWE Raw." The two men were joined by Seth Rollins, as he was preparing to face McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with Daily Mail, McIntyre did something many people never thought he would; he thanked Punk. Not because the pair have become friends, but because he has brought the best out of McIntyre on the microphone. "If he's got that microphone you know he's bringing his A-game and perhaps the first time we were in the ring together he was still finding his feet being back in WWE. I think he realized — I know he realized, I could see it in his eyes — this isn't the same Drew, and I had his number the first time we were in the ring together, and I stomped his stupid little arm."

McIntyre went on to say that you have to be quick on your feet if you want to survive in professional wrestling, which is why he thinks the segment between himself, Punk and Rollins worked so well. "I can say thank you to [Punk] for showing in that segment everybody that said well, Drew just went to-to-toe with Punk in his prime, on fire. And Seth also added to that segment in what has become something of a legendary segment. It's all people talk to me about recently."



