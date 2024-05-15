NXT's Je'Von Evans Gets Love From Longtime WWE Main Roster Star

"WWE NXT" is all about finding the next big stars who could potentially go on to become world champions and main event Premium Live Events like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, and one man has been catching the attention of many fans around the world; Je'Von Evans. Evans made his WWE debut in February 2024, and has already picked up wins over the likes of Scrypts and Oro Mensah. Evans even answered Ilja Dragunov's open challenge on the April 16 "WWE NXT," and even though he didn't pick up the win over the now former NXT Champion, Evans cemented himself as someone to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

So much so that he has already received praise from main roster WWE stars, with former WWE Champion Big E taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express how much of a fan he is of Evans' work, writing "Massive @WWEJeVonEvans fan."

Evans has already developed a strong following thanks to his time on the indies, with Deadlock Pro Wrestling being the company where he achieved the most success. Wrestling as Jay Malachi, Evans won the DPW Worlds Championship in September 2023 defeating Lucky Ali, who has also joined the "NXT" roster in recent months as Saquon Shugars. Outside of DPW, Evans won championships for companies like Fire Star Pro Wrestling and the Premier Wrestling Federation, as well as making sporadic appearances in companies like CZW, GCW, and Chris Hero's West Coast Pro Wrestling. Fans of "AEW Dark" might also remember Evans, as he wrestled the likes of Fuego Del Sol, Jeff Jarrett, and The Workhorsemen in 2022 and 2023, but was never signed to a contract.

