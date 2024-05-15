Rocky Romero Compares Gabe Kidd To Former UFC Champion

NJPW has had to bid farewell to a lot of top foreign talent over the past 10 years. Stars like Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor and AJ Styles have become international celebrities in WWE, The Elite went on to form AEW, which has gone on to be the second largest promotion in North America, and earlier this year, AEW snapped up Will Ospreay, who had become one of the most popular recent performers in NJPW. Fortunately, they have another foreign star just waiting to breakout in NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd.

Rocky Romero has so much confidence in Kidd's abilities that during a recent interview with Fightful, he compared Kidd to one of the most famous UFC Champions in history. "He's almost like a little mini Conor McGregor for us in the fact of like he gets it," Romero said. "He knows what to say and everything that he says adds value and worth, and it's also like spicy you know? Not afraid to speak his mind and it's very ... it comes from a very real place from him, and his passion and his emotion is amazing so yeah, I think he's the next breakthrough guy for New Japan."

Kidd caught the attention of the American media in the lead-up to the NJPW STRONG Resurgence event in Ontario, California by appearing on CBS Los Angeles and calling WWE 'theater' and AEW a promotion for 'nerds who can't talk to girls.' Kidd defeated AEW star Eddie Kingston at Resurgence to become the new Openweight Champion, adding another title to the ever growing collection of gold that the Bullet Club War Dogs has started to put together.

