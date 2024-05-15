AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale Recalls The Moment She Decided To Become A Wrestler

Life moves pretty fast; one moment one could be daydreaming about becoming a pro wrestling star, the next they could be a wrestling getting set to wrestle Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing. That's exactly the case for Willow Nightingale, as the AEW TBS Champion is 11 days away from facing Mone in a rematch of their New Japan match one year ago, where Mone suffered a near career ending injury as Nightingale went on to become the first ever New Japan Strong Women's Champion.

Before all of that though, Nightingale was a kid with the dream of making it in wrestling, as she revealed during an interview with "Bleacher Report." And to this day, Nightingale can recall the moment, as a child, she knew that she would one day become a wrestler.

"I used to share a bunk bed with my older sister and one night I was watching wrestling, and they did a wrestling move into all of the tables at the side of the stage and I was like 'Whoa! That's so exciting! That's so cool,'" Nightingale said. ""I was in my top bunk and I ran down into my parents' room and I was like 'mom and dad, this is so cool! I'm gonna be a wrestler one day.' And, of course, kids say that and those things happen or they don't."

"Wrestling kind of got away from me a little bit when I was in high school. When I went to college, it kept reappearing in my life and I was reminded, like 'Oh my god, yes! This is the thing I love.' When college didn't work out for me, I gave it a shot and here we are some nine years later and it's really working out for me."