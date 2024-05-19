WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Details What He Loves Talking About On His Podcast

The Undertaker has shared the experiences from his wrestling career that he loves to make public knowledge on his "Six Feet Under" podcast.

The Hall of Famer has weekly episodes of his podcasts, sometimes hosting guests as well such as comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and his wife Michelle McCool. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," The Undertaker commented on the topics he loves to talk about the most on his podcast.

"I love talking about my interactions with the boys, that's the stuff that I really love to talk about, and the nights that we had and the places where we went. The night in Tokyo was crazy ... there's so much coverage of them, you know, the x's and o's and they should've done this and they should've done that, it's just like, there's enough people covering that ... I'm trying to find my niche and how I mix em both together," said the legend.

He understands that wrestling will always be the main theme of his podcast but wants to branch out into talking about other unrelated discussions and possibly into hosting other athletes or artists on the show.

"Wrestling will always be the common link but I want to take people from other genres, other athletes, other musicians. I like to hear people's stories, my story is fairly interesting coming up, and I like to hear other people's stories about how they came up and the things they had to deal with and there's always them being fans of wrestling, me being involved in wrestling and just the similarities. That's kind of where I feel like I want to go, it's just a matter of whether or not that's where the audience is."

He also elaborated on his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40, and how it was put together.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.