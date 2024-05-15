The Undertaker Elaborates On His Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 40

Following his cameo on night two of WWE WrestleMania 40, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker confirmed that it came together after a series of phone calls and texts from the likes of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michael Hayes, and Paul Heyman. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Undertaker provided more details on the events that led up to his big event appearance, specifically his initial phone call with Levesque.

"Paul Levesque, he called me. I was like, 'Well, this must be good if you get a phone call.' So, I answered and he goes, 'What do you think about getting involved in this? This may be like a dusty kind of finish.' And I was like, 'Hmm, that's interesting. Look man, I'm there.' The first thing I ask is, 'Is everybody on board with that?' Because you run the risk of being a huge distraction to something that's been two years in the building. So that was my first question. I was like, 'Is everybody on board?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I think everybody's on board. We're going to sit down. We're going to talk about things.'"

Before the conversation with Levesque concluded, Undertaker reiterated that his main priority was making sure that all the parties involved approved of the creative team's idea, which would see him interfere in the WrestleMania main event title match between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If anyone took issue to his involvement, Undertaker noted that he'd happily remove himself from the equation, especially since he already had several pre-existing plans in place for WrestleMania weekend.

Ultimately, it seems that all sides were on board, as The Undertaker received a text about a quarter of the way through the night two show informing him that his in-ring appearance had been green-light.

