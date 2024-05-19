Francine Explains Origins Of Her ECW Career

Wrestler and manager Francine is best associated with her time in ECW, but her first exposure to the ins and outs of the industry actually came during a fortunate meeting with WWE performers. Making an appearance on "Briscoe and Bradshaw," Francine explained that, by winning a random postcard contest when she was around 19 years old, she was able to meet Vince McMahon and wrestlers like Lex Luger and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Advertisement

"I met Blackjack Brown," Francine said. "He was a pretty famous photographer. He did a lot of indie shows, and he did ECW and stuff. I'll never forget — he gave me his card and he said, 'If you ever want to be a manager or a valet, I can get you 50 bucks on the indies.' And I was like, 'What does that mean?' Because I didn't even know what an indie was."

The future "Queen of Extreme" recalled throwing the business card away, but just a few days later, she happened to turn on her television only to see ECW by chance. It caught Francine's attention and opened her up to the world of wrestling beyond WWE and WCW. After watching ECW for several months, Francine decided wrestling was something she wanted to pursue.

Advertisement

"They had a commercial and it said, 'Do you want to be a manager, a wrestler, or a referee? Call this number,'" Francine continued. "I picked up the phone and I called the number."