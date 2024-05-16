Drew McIntyre Lays Out How He's 'Setting The Bar' On WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre recently took to X to declare himself "the champion without my championship" on "WWE Raw" as well as call out four top WWE stars that he believes he's elevated. McIntyre has not been shy on social media since his heel turn, using various platforms as tools to create further interest in his feuds, specifically his ongoing dispute with CM Punk. However, this time McIntyre had much more to say than to describe his feelings about Punk, calling out Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest:

"Seth Rollins — took himself beyond the limit against me, Jey Uso — had to use more than two moves against me, CM Punk — is showing he ain't washed (he is) against me, Damian Priest — finally proved he has some chops ... against me. I'm the one setting the bar on 'Raw.' I'm bringing out the best in others. The champion without my championship. Stop me when I'm telling lies."

McIntyre has had issues with Uso and Punk since they both returned to "Raw" in the latter half of 2023, and also feuded with Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship leading to WrestleMania 40. Priest has become the newest member of McIntyre's hit list ever since he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," following McIntyre's triumphant victory over Rollins.

This past Monday, McIntyre issued a challenge to Priest for another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, to which Priest accepted but did not provide any details on when the match will take place. With "King and Queen of the Ring" under two weeks away, it's possible this championship match could happen at "Clash at the Castle," which will be in McIntyre's home country of Scotland.