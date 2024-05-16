Bully Ray Suggests WWE Has An Idea Of What It Wants For WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Following Cody Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns to close out WWE WrestleMania 39, there was instantly a feeling among many viewers that the following year's show would end with Rhodes emerging victorious over Reigns in a rematch. That wound up coming true, and speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his belief that the company, now under the leadership of Paul "Hunter Hearst Helmsley" Levesque, once again has next year's night two main event already planned out.

Advertisement

"WWE is booking backwards," Bully said. "How do I ... think I know this? Because of the way Hunter thinks. Hunter thinks very old school. Hunter learned a lot from Vince McMahon – there is no doubt. But Hunter, being old school and being a fan of Dusty [Rhodes'] booking, and in my opinion the best type of booking, they're booking this backwards. And when wrestling is booked backwards, that's when you get your best stories."

Bully then said that he's able to tell, through watching a show, whether a promotion is booking week by week or far in advance. While Bully said he can tell WWE is currently working backwards and he thinks The Rock will be involved, he isn't exactly sure what Levesque and co. are working toward for WrestleMania 41.

Advertisement

"As of right this very minute, I could not guarantee you that Cody Rhodes is in the main event at 41," Bully continued.

One idea Bully put forward is that The Rock returns to face Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam this year. The Rock would win that matchup, going on to face his cousin, Roman Reigns, next year at WrestleMania.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.