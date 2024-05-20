The Undertaker Reflects On WWE's Push For More PG Product

The Undertaker has provided his thoughts on WWE becoming a PG product in 2008, as well as if he could see the programming return to more edgier content in the new era under Triple H. It has been 16 years since WWE became PG-rated, which made the product more family-friendly, and cut out most blood, sexual content, or swearing from "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Although many fans and wrestlers, including Undertaker, still reminisce about the Attitude Era, "The Deadman" explained on "Six Feet Under" the advertising and sponsorship deals WWE gained from going PG.

"It opened the door for bigger high-end sponsorship, in the Attitude Era nobody would touch us as far as like the Coca-Colas and the Ford Motor Company and all those big brands wouldn't touch us because we were so edgy, and then once we went to PG then we started getting some more mainline sponsorship ... pre-PG was obviously my favorite, but as a business and then as a business model and moving forward the PG era, it is what it is and it's about the business and the bottom line," said the Hall of Famer.

Undertaker also stated if he believes there is a movement to start bringing a little bit of the Attitude Era back into the current product of WWE, explaining how WWE has recently been "testing the waters," especially with Triple H possibly wanting a more edgier product going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.