The Undertaker Assesses WWE Adding In Edgier Elements To Product

Shortly after Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE and became a TKO Board Member, the television product of the promotion took a sharp turn, notably after Johnson's brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. Following this, WWE has taken a few more liberties, becoming "edgier" as some fans would claim.

Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, during a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, has shared his opinion on the shift and what it means for the business. Calaway suggested that WWE is simply testing the waters by seeing how far they can push the needle towards edgier content.

"This is me, my fan perspective watching, you know, from the outside in now -– just testing the waters to see where things set, [and] how far, I think, they can push the envelope," said the Hall of Famer.

He also opined that as head of WWE Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque likely wants to make the product edgier, but unfortunately has to bow down to the sponsors and TV networks. Despite this, "The Deadman" thinks the current product is phenomenal and that WWE faces two routes if they're thinking about change. "There's [the thinking], 'Okay, let's test the waters and what demographic are we going to miss, are we gonna reach if we step back.'"

However, he also noted that wrestling today is more "exposed" compared to how things were during his day. "There really is no kayfabe, no secret to anything anymore, so, how far do you push the envelope?" questioned "The Phenom."