AEW's Matt Hardy Discusses Necessary Changes To The Wrestling Landscape

The second retirement of Vince McMahon, this time after a bombshell sex trafficking case against the former executive, has suffocated any other news going on in the wrestling world. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former WWE United States Champion Matt Hardy thinks that TKO Group Holdings and its parent company Endeavor are going to nip the situation in the bud.

"I feel like now that Vince is no longer at the helm, TKO and Endeavor is, I think that any bullsh** wrestling that happened...I feel like they're gonna weed all that out," Hardy said of the culture of corruption and abuse that is alleged to have been going on in WWE. "Business is looking bigger and brighter than ever. They're white hot. They're doing these massive stadiums. They're this huge brand across the globe."

Hardy believes that Endeavor and TKO Group Holdings leadership will do anything necessary to keep the "dark cloud" of the allegations from obscuring the big business the company is set to do in the wake of the billion-dollar merger. The recent Royal Rumble post-show press conference saw WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque try his best to avoid any definitive answers about the allegations against McMahon, WWE, and unnamed corporate officers, instead focusing on WWE's recent business successes, specifically the company's recent $5 billion deal with Netflix.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also made to answer for "NXT"'s safety precautions in the wake of the more-than-60-page filing, detailing sexual, emotional, and psychological torture by McMahon. Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, also named in the allegations, claimed that he too was a victim of McMahon, seemingly corroborating Janel Grant's initial allegations against the former WWE Chairman.