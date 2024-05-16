Kevin Nash Calls Recent WWE Raw Match A 'Good Piece Of Wrestling'

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared which recent "WWE Raw" match he believes is a great example of effective in ring work, and also spoke highly of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. On "Kliq This", Nash said he's impressed with how Priest has been presented thus far as champion, and praised GUNTHER and Sheamus for their first round bout in the King of the Ring tournament, which saw the "Ring General" succeed in advancing to the next round.

"I'm liking what they're doing with Priest, that's been an interesting segment and where they're going psychology-wise with him. I thought the GUNTHER-Sheamus match was just really a nice piece of work. I thought it told a good story ... it was just a good piece of work, it felt like a fight." Nash continued to explain that Sheamus did an excellent job of selling in the match against GUNTHER, and gave props to the "Celtic Warrior" for attention to detail, specifically when he was selling his injured leg.

"Sheamus did a really good job selling the leg and he went for his finish the kick, he hits it and then it takes him a minute to get over and cover him and he kind of covers him with like his head and shoulders but the back of his head ... I still think that they accomplished everything they wanted to and I definitely think that Sheamus was more over doing the job ... I thought it moved both guys in the proper direction even though one did a clean favor which is very difficult to do." Nash is just three episodes away from hitting the 100th installment of "Kliq This," which he started in June 2022, but it's unclear if any guests will appear on the show for the milestone.

