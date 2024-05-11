Kevin Nash Assesses Likelihood Of Stephanie McMahon To Be More Involved With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has explained why Stephanie McMahon may not feature in WWE following her surprise return at WrestleMania 40.

Fans who tuned in to watch night two of WWE WrestleMania 40 would've been surprised to see Stephanie McMahon opening the show. "The Billion Dollar Princess" had been away from the wrestling business after stepping down as the co-CEO of WWE in January 2023, which came right around the time that her father Vince McMahon forced himself back into the company to help the sale of WWE go smoothly.

Advertisement

During a recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash was asked if he thinks that Stephanie could end up being involved in WWE again. Nash shut down the idea of her working both on and off-screen, with his reasoning being something of a family matter.

"They've got one that's getting ready for college, but there's still two ... Steph's a mom, man." Nash went on to say that McMahon was a great on-screen character back in the day as she had been a strong presence on WWE TV for as long as Nash could remember, and seeing her at WrestleMania 40 was a great sight to see.

McMahon's appearance at WrestleMania 40 was not only kept a secret from the majority of people in WWE, but it also seems to be a one-time thing due to her being named as Corporate Officer #3 in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit that was filed against Vince, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Stephanie's appearance was reportedly her way of showing that she was not siding with her father during the lawsuit, and that WWE's parent company, TKO, was very supportive of Stephanie when she was backstage at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Please credit "Kliq This" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.