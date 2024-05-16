Update On Whether WWE NXT Will Remain On Tuesdays Following Move To The CW

Last year, it was announced that "WWE NXT" will move to The CW beginning this October, meaning the show will become the company's only property available on broadcast TV rather than cable or streaming. During today's Upfront presentations, the network announced that "NXT" will remain on Tuesday nights following the move to The CW this fall (via Variety). Additionally, the show will keep its 8 p.m. timeslot.

Advertisement

"NXT" will officially begin airing on The CW in October. A few weeks before that, on September 13, "WWE SmackDown" will move from Fox to the USA Network, while "WWE Raw" will remain on the USA Network through the end of this year before making the leap over to Netflix in 2025. "Raw" was initially set to depart USA in October but WWE recently signed a deal to keep the show on the air in the lead-up to its streaming debut.

The CW will soon become the third home of "NXT," after the show initially debuted on the WWE Network before moving to the USA Network in 2019. Upon its premiere there, "NXT" first aired on Wednesday nights, directly competing with "AEW Dynamite" before the decision was made to move to Tuesday.

Advertisement

More main roster stars have been appearing on "NXT" as of late, seemingly part of WWE's initiative to turn the show into "a sustainable third brand." The deal with The CW marks a significant increase in value for "NXT," so it shouldn't come as a surprise if the series sees renewed focus as moves networks later this year.