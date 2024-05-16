Tommy Dreamer Discusses Long-Term Booking For AEW's Current EVP Storyline

In an effort to rid the AEW locker room of "toxicity," executive vice presidents Matthew and Nicholas Jackson – together known as The Young Bucks – have taken out several prominent AEW figures by way of termination, suspension, and in the case of the company's President Tony Khan, physical assault. As the Young Bucks, along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, continue their proverbial reign of terror, they now find themselves slated to face the quartet of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer laid out his vision for this upcoming match, as well as the long-term direction for The Young Bucks' power trip storyline.

"I put my heels over [at Double or Nothing] because if the good guys win, then they kind of already won," Dreamer said. "You also think about long-term booking ... I got to keep heating up my heels for the specific reason of the 'then what?' [aspect], because this should end in the WarGames, or this should end in Tony Khan getting control back of his company. Not that he's lost control. Honestly, if you could go back, something's going to happen. Tony Khan is simple slamming the cage door on Nick or Matt Jackson's head. Boom. One, two, three, the show is over. That's a nice payback to our boss that got it. That's the end of it, then we move forward."

While the post-Double or Nothing path for The Young Bucks remains relatively unknown, it is worth noting that the now ex-Elite member Kenny Omega recently proclaimed his hope to rekindle his rivalry with Okada in the ring down the line. That statement, of course, was made before the current Elite members delivered a brutal beatdown to him on the May 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.