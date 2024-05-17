AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/15/2024

With just 10 days until Double or Nothing, AEW is likely hoping to draw big numbers with their TV product in anticipation of their next pay-per-view. However, according to Wrestlenomics, this week's "AEW Dynamite" saw historically low viewership ratings, with the lowest non-preemption overall viewership since January 6, 2021. Wednesday's "Dynamite" drew in 672,000 viewers on average, a 5% drop from last week's episode and an 18% drop from the same time last year. The numbers for the esteemed 18-49 demographic were similarly negative, as the 0.23 rating represented a 4% decrease from last week and a whopping 20% decrease from the same week in 2023.

The latest ratings are consistent with the broader decline that AEW has been enduring for the last month, ever since the NBA playoffs began on April 20. "Dynamite" is now averaging less than 700,000 viewers over the past four weeks after averaging nearly 780,000 viewers over the previous seven. While much of AEW's recent viewership drop-off can be attributed to competition from other sports programs, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also attributes the fall from ratings grace to a decline in viewers aged 18-34 specifically, who are more perceptive to "trends and fads."

As usual, "Dynamite's" first quarter-hour was also its overall high for the evening; viewership in the P18-49 category peaked just 45 minutes later, when HOOK made short work of indigenous Canadian wrestler Sebastian Wolfe before confronting Chris Jericho. The main event between Kazuchika Okada and Dax Harwood was the lowest rated quarter-hour overall, while the match between The Young Bucks and Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal saw the lowest numbers from the 18-49 crowd. The numbers did increase somewhat in the show's near-15 minute overrun, both overall and in the P18-49 demo.

