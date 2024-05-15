Tony Khan Makes 'Significant' Announcement About Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It's now been nearly a month since Tony Khan last showed his face at an AEW taping, as the AEW owner continues to recover from the brutal assault he received at the hands of The Elite. Even still, Khan has remained involved with the promotion, making announcements from his office in Jacksonville, Florida, including one that could be a massive factor in tonight's episode of "Dynamite" in Everett, Washington.

Taking to X earlier Wednesday afternoon, Khan revealed that, due to the loaded nature of tonight's show, TBS has granted "Dynamite" a "significant" overrun. Though Khan didn't elaborate on how long this overrun would be, it would seem to suggest that "Dynamite" will be going well after the 10 o'clock hour, a break from "Dynamite's" usual overrun, which generally lasts between 5 to 10 minutes.

The extended overrun comes at a time when AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery seem to have as good a relationship as ever, with the two sides continuing to negotiate a new media rights deal that would keep AEW on TBS and TNT for years to come. The two sides also have agreed to add more AEW content in the form of YouTube show "Meal and a Match," hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, which premieres this Friday on TBS' YouTube channel.

As for tonight's "Dynamite," the show is chock full of happenings as the promotion heads towards Double or Nothing, including a contract signing between Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale, a face to face between Will Ospreay and Roderick Strong, and Malakai Black answering Adam Copeland's challenge to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. The show will also feature five matches, including Swerve Strickland wrestling Bryan Cage in Strickland's home state, and Kazuchika Okada putting the Continental Title on the line against Dax Harwood.