AEW To Debut New Series On TBS YouTube Channel This Friday

As AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery continue to negotiate a new media rights deal to keep the promotion on TBS and TNT, both sides are also looking to add more content. Word emerged last night that a new AEW program, described as a pilot, would be introduced later this week, and today that news was confirmed as a new vehicle for AEW personalities Renee Paquette and RJ City.

Advertisement

At exactly noon on Wednesday, the AEW on TNT X account announced "Meal and a Match," a new series hosted by Paquette and City, would be debuting this Friday. The first episode will air at 2 p.m. on the TBS YouTube channel; a link to the video was put up early, revealing that Eddie Kingston would be the show's first guest.

Pull up a seat as we break bread and break tables! Meal and a Match W/ @ReneePaquette & @RJCity1 Friday @ 2/1c on The TBS You Tube Channel Subscribe and set a reminder: https://t.co/SpnLhubWgY pic.twitter.com/jECORj4Kk8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 15, 2024

Both Paquette and City took to X soon after to express their excitement over the news, with Paquette asking fans to come hang out with them on Friday, while City simply stated "let's f*****g eat." Several wrestlers immediately expressed interest in appearing on the program, including some outside of AEW like TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, leading to City joking that Grace was "grifting for a free meal."

Advertisement

You guys. We did it. We really freaking did it. Come hang with us on Friday!! @RJCity1 https://t.co/B3r0VetSyP — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 15, 2024

... is this just for AEW people? 😅 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 15, 2024

really grifting for that free meal here. — RJ City (@RJCity1) May 15, 2024

While no further details were revealed during the announcement on social media, the description of "Meal and a Match" on YouTube suggests that Paquette and City will "look to prove we've been watching wrestling wrong" over the course of a meal. The description also reveals the debut episode with Kingston was filmed in Dallas, Texas, and that Kingston will be discussing "crying, BBQ, and punchable faces."