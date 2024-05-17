Jim Ross Provides Update On John Morrison's AEW Contract Status

The only thing that changes as frequently as his last name is his employment status: John Hennigan (formerly WWE's John Morrison) has resurfaced again in AEW after a lengthy absence. Hennigan reportedly signed an AEW contract last June, but given how infrequently he'd been used on television, the status of that contract had been a topic of discussion. But recently on "Grilling JR," current AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross offered further insight into Hennigan's current standing with Tony Khan's company.

Advertisement

"I think Morrison just re-upped with AEW," Ross said. The 44-year-old Hennigan — who's used upwards of 30 different last names over the course of his 20-year career, and currently goes by Johnny TV in AEW — made his AEW debut in 2022 as a surprise opponent for Samoa Joe during the Owen Hart Cup Memorial Tournament in a losing effort. He wrestled sporadically thereafter before departing for other wrestling engagements with promotions like AAA, MLW, and AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. While analyzing a match from Judgment Day 2009 between Morrison and Shelton Benjamin, Ross told "Grilling JR" co-host Conrad Thompson that he always appreciated the work of those two performers.

"I love those two guys," JR said. "They work hard, they're athletic. They don't take shortcuts ... Never a problem. Reliable. Key word again: Reliability. I could watch those two guys wrestle all day." Hennigan, along with his wife and fellow AEW star Taya Valkyrie, also host a show for AEW's YouTube channel called "Johnny Loves Taya." He is scheduled to face Hook in an FTW Contender Series match on the May 18 "AEW Collision."

Advertisement