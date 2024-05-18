WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament Report, SmackDown 5/17/2024

With just over a week to go until the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" featured the quarterfinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. By the time the bell rang, Bianca Belair and Nia Jax scored the victories in their matches, and took one step closer to the crown.

An intense match between Tiffany Stratton and Belair opened Friday's edition of "SmackDown." Stratton, having taken the win over Michin in last week's first-round tournament match on "WWE SuperShow," sought to exploit Belair's tweaked knee in the early goings of the match. Despite receiving a scratch to the eyes and a shove to her bad knee, Belair managed to stop Stratton's Prettiest Moonsault Ever in its tracks, and reverse into the K.O.D for the victory. When speaking with Cathy Kelly in a post-match interview, Belair promised that, "injury or not," nothing would stop her campaign to become Queen of the Ring.

Jax revisited the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble in her quarterfinals match against Jade Cargill. Tensions between Cargill and Jax quickly exploded when Jax began to berate Cargill's daughter, who was sitting in the front row of the audience. Cargill saw red and lost the match via disqualification after she mercilessly wailed on Jax with a steel chair. It was Cargill's first official loss in a WWE match. The timekeeper's bell did not do much to stop the violence, however, as Cargill and Jax engaged in a furious brawl that migrated from the ring to the ramp in the segment's ending moments.

Jax and Belair will meet in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. As of writing, there is no certain date for their matchup. Whoever wins the bout will take on the winner of Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY in Saudi Arabia on May 25.