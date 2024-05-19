Booker T Says This Retired WWE Legend Is Still 'Making Money Moves' Backstage

William Regal doesn't do a lot of interviews, so the particulars of his current WWE role are quite ambiguous. However, "NXT" announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has revealed that he's quite influential behind the scenes, as he explained during an episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"He's still making money moves. Let's just say that. I don't want to give away his role," Booker said. "He had not spoken something like that; his title. I wouldn't want to give it a title. I could tell you he's very very instrumental in the young guys and the young guys that are coming up and making it to the next level."

While Booker doesn't want to give away his colleague's secrets, Regal's behind-the-scenes WWE role is reportedly Senior Vice President of Global Talent Development. This entails him giving feedback to wrestlers after watching their matches so that they can improve their in-ring work. He previously worked as a trainer at the Performance Center before being promoted to Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Regal officially returned to WWE in 2023 so he could work more closely with his son, Charlie Dempsey. This came after a short stint in AEW, where he served as the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club faction. Despite working for a rival company for a while, Regal said that it didn't effect his relationship with Triple H, so it makes sense that he was welcomed back to the promotion when the latter started helming the ship.

