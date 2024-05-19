Booker T Comments On WWE Championship Match Between Cody Rhodes And Logan Paul

Following a successful title defense against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes learned that his next challenger would be another current titleholder – United States Champion Logan Paul. While not made official by WWE, initial reports indicated that the company could be raising both the Undisputed WWE Championship and United States Championship in a title-for-title bout. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the upcoming match between Rhodes and Paul, pointing out his preference in seeing only one title defended.

"Cody's title should just be on the line," Booker said. "Me personally, you know me, I'm not often into one guy having two titles even though I've been double champ before and it felt good. It felt really, really good, but I'm not one to take that route as far as one guy having two titles. And a matchup like this, I feel like the big title, Cody Rhodes' title, should be on the line in this matchup just to make it a little bit more intriguing ... Cody, he's smart man. Logan Paul, he's a guy that has shown that he can go out and do it under the bright lights, under the biggest stages. He's shown that he can go out and perform. With Cody Rhodes, together, those guys can go out there and create some beautiful magic."

Like WWE previously hinted, the contract for Paul and Rhodes' match indicated that both titles would be on the line at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. Paul, however, tore up this contract and introduced a new one stipulating that their faceoff would only implicate Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite the subsequent objections from "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, Rhodes ultimately signed the new deal, certifying that just his title would be defended at King and Queen of the Ring .

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.