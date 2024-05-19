Mercedes Mone Shares Workout Video Ahead Of In-Ring Return At AEW Double Or Nothing

In one week, Mercedes Mone will begin her in-ring comeback with a TBS Championship match against Willow Nightingale at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. This respective title match comes after Nightingale dethroned Julia Hart to win the TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty on April 21, with the added implication that the winner of that Dynasty match would then go on to defend the title against Mone. With her return now on the horizon, Mone has provided fans with a glimpse into her physical preparation, specifically her recent in-ring training with former TJPW Princess Of Princess Champion Miyu Yamashita.

"Ready for the Moné?! We're a week away from my in-ring debut at AEW's Double or Nothing! Make sure to grab your tickets here," Mone wrote on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied with a link to the official event page for Double or Nothing. Mone's X post also featured a seven-second video of her performing an up-and-over drill with Yamashita. Mone previously shared a photograph of her dog Ryu looking on as she and Yamashita conversed in the same ring.

Ready for the Moné?! 🤑 We're a week away from my in-ring debut at AEW's Double or Nothing! Make sure to grab your tickets here:https://t.co/gPs2lVJ1dA pic.twitter.com/21AJFtDFr1 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 19, 2024

Mone's upcoming clash against Nightingale will mark her first match since May 21, 2023, when a sudden ankle injury prompted Mone to call an audible for Nightingale to go over as the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion at NJPW Resurgence. Excluding her brief on-screen appearance at the AEW All In pre-show, Mone remained relatively silent on the wrestling front (publicly, at least) over the next 10 months. That, of course, all changed when she arrived to a thunderous ovation on the March 13 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which served as her official AEW debut.

