'Future Legend' Kip Sabian Has Special Request For AEW On His Birthday

AEW's Kip Sabian is 32 years old today and the former DDT Heavymetalweight Champion hasn't been on AEW programming much as of late. He recently competed on Dynamite back in March, and before that had not wrestled since January.

Sabian took matters into his own hands on X (formerly known as Twitter), thanking AEW for five years of birthday messages from the company and insinuating it might be time for his return to television, even referring to himself as a future legend.

Thanks work, 5 years of these. Think it's time the future legend comes back right people? 🤔#SuperbadSZN? https://t.co/JjUTDSsFZW — Kip Sabian 🏴‍☠️ (@TheKipSabian) May 19, 2024

Sabian has been with AEW since the company's inception, debuting at the company's first show, Double or Nothing, in 2019, where he lost to former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Sabian's last match was a loss to the now fractured Best Friends, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta, teaming alongside The Butcher on the March 8 edition of "Rampage." His sometime tag partner, The Butcher, said that Sabian has a unique mind for the business, often contributing ideas backstage that only he could come up with. Unlike most of his fellow AEW originals, Sabian has yet to capture a title in the company. He'd previously challenged for the International Title, then known as the All-Atlantic Title, and also teamed with The Bucther and The Blade in an unsuccessful challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Sabian married fellow AEW talent Penelope Ford in 2021. The couple was recently dealt hardship, as Penelope suffered a miscarriage, but they've said working for AEW has helped them both recover from the loss.