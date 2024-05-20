Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts How Cody Rhodes And Logan Paul's WWE Title Match Will End

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring against Logan Paul, and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has detailed what could go down in the match.

On his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, which was recorded before last week's "WWE SmackDown," Prinze stated that he foresees a no-contest finish in the match following an interference, to set up a potential future feud for either man. He was making these comments before the announcement on last week's "SmackDown" that only Rhodes' title will be on the line and not his and Paul's United States title, which was previously believed to be the case.

"I think it's going to be a no-contest. I think there's going to be interference in the match. It's going to be someone interfering to start a storyline with Logan Paul or start a storyline with Cody Rhodes. If it's Logan Paul, I think, LA Knight and Logan Paul, I think, would tell a cool story to see who gets to keep that title," said Prinze. "As far as Cody goes, I don't know who his next opponent could be, but it's going to be that person who stops that match so you don't get that finish."

The Hollywood actor thinks that Paul isn't yet primed to hold the world title, while it would be too soon for "The American Nightmare" to lose his world title. "I don't think Logan Paul is ready to be world champion yet. You can't end Cody's story already. It was a two-year story," he said.

He also said that the current period is like the start of a new season of a TV show, adding that Rhodes currently doesn't have a story. The former WWE writer highlighted how a no-contest finish is not something he or a lot of fans like, but thinks that it's possible to pull it off at a Saudi Arabia show.