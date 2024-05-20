AEW's Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At Indie Show

AEW star Jon Moxley is a busy man, currently holding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in addition to his regular duties as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Somehow, Moxley continues finding the time to show up in various independent wrestling promotions, with his latest appearance coming this past Friday at REVOLVER Another Friday in Dayton, Ohio (via @GIFSkullX on X).

IWGP WORLD CHAMPION JON MOXLEY JUST SHOWED UP. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.#RevolverFRIDAY pic.twitter.com/3FsXjVRx5C — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 18, 2024

Moxley came to the aid of Zachary Wentz, Masha Slamovich, and Crash Jaxon against Jake Something, Jessicka Havok, and JT Dunn — together known as The Unit. The AEW star took exception with Dunn in particular, delivering a Death Rider to the independent wrestler and petitioning REVOLVER owner Sami Callihan to fire the performer, which Callihan did.

Callihan and Moxley have a longstanding relationship, tagging together for several years under the name The Switchblade Conspiracy before both men wound up joining WWE. Callihan, under the ring name Solomon Crowe, lasted just a few years in the promotion, while Moxley became Dean Ambrose and served as a foundational member of The Shield. The two have reunited several times following Moxley's departure from WWE.

Friday's REVOLVER event had a prominent lineup beyond just Moxley, with the show featuring current and former Impact/TNA Wrestling stars like Alex Shelley, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Ethan Page, Rich Swann, and more. The event took place in Dayton, Ohio, just about an hour north of Moxley's native Cincinnati, making it a short trip for the NJPW champion.

In the weeks ahead, Moxley has two major matches scheduled. First, he'll face Konosuke Takeshita in a Title Eliminator match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. If Takeshita wins, he'll earn a title match. After that, Moxley will defend the title against EVIL at NJPW Dominion on June 9.