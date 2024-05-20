Nic Nemeth And Thunder Rosa Analyze Willow Nightingale And Mercedes Mone's AEW Feud

Before her AEW debut, Mercedes Mone clashed with Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023, which led to her injury. Due to this, there's a lot of kayfabe bad blood between the two, and they're currently building up to a TBS Championship match for AEW Double or Nothing. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth and Thunder Rosa weighed in on the heated feud.

While Nemeth praised the mic work in last week's angle between Mone and Nightingale, he questioned why "The CEO" came across as if she was overacting. "You're like, 'Is this purposely — is she purposely doing this?' Because now we're starting to see through this, or is it just not her strong suit? So, I don't know the difference in the two." Additionally, he noted that Nightingale seems to be exhibiting a different side to her persona.

The fan consensus around Mone's next move has been largely divided, with some claiming she should win gold due to her stardom, while others believe she'll end up burying the division if that happens. According to Thunder Rosa, Mone needs to win the title in order to prove herself.

Similarly to Nemeth, Rosa also praised Nightingale, describing her current run as the best work in her career. "I think, right now, she's like the biggest babyface in the women's division and AEW, and I'm just really happy to see her."