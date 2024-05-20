WWE NXT GM Ava Raine Shares Voicemail From Frustrated Josh Briggs

Gallus' Joe Coffey made his presence felt last week on "WWE NXT," interrupting Wes Lee, Josh Briggs, and Ivar's dustup over who should challenge NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. Coffey attacked the three men backstage ahead of their triple threat match to determine Femi's challenger. Now Wes Lee has demanded Coffey be added to the match, and "NXT" GM Ava Raine has shared a voicemail from Briggs, who also is adamant that Coffey should be added to the match.

"If you aren't going to do anything about Gallus, I will," Briggs threatened in his message. "I want my pound of flesh back. You know I'm not letting this side so do us both a favor and put Joe Coffey in the damn Triple Threat Match."

apparently this is a bigger issue than i thought 🙄 #wwenxt https://t.co/iiluBQm0Ao pic.twitter.com/Lmluwm7nOR — A V A (@avawwe_) May 19, 2024

The winner of the match will challenge Femi, who has held the championship since January 9, at NXT Battleground on June 9th. Femi cashed in his title opportunity from winning the Men's NXT Breakout Tournament to best former champion Dragon Lee.

Battleground will mark the beginning of WWE's partnership with UFC, which will see events run out of UFC's Apex venue in Las Vegas, NV. UFC and WWE are now sibling companies, as their recent merger formed TKO Group Holdings last year, which is owned by UFC's parent company Endeavor. Already set for the event is an NXT Underground Match between Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler, as well as a multi-woman ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

